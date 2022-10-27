Shell Script Best Practices

This article is about a few quick thumb rules I use when writing shell scripts that I’ve come to appreciate over the years. Very opinionated.
Things¶
-
Use
bash. Using
zshor
fishor any other, will make it hard for others to understand / collaborate. Among all shells,
bashstrikes a good balance between portability and DX.
-
Just make the first line be
#!/usr/bin/env bash, even if you don’t give executable permission to the script file.
-
Use the
.sh(or
.bash) extension for your file. It may be fancy to not have an extension for your script, but unless your case explicitly depends on it, you’re probably just trying to do clever stuff. Clever stuff are hard to understand.
-
Use
set -o errexitat the start of your script.
- So that when a command fails,
bashexits instead of continuing with the rest of the script.
- So that when a command fails,
-
Prefer to use
set -o nounset. You may have a good excuse to not do this, but, my opinion, it’s best to always set it.
- This will make the script fail, when accessing an unset variable. Saves from horrible unintended consequences, with typos in variable names.
- When you want to access a variable that may or may not have been set, use
"${VARNAME-}"instead of
"$VARNAME", and you’re good.
-
Use
set -o pipefail. Again, you may have good reasons to not do this, but I’d recommend to always set it.
- This will ensure that a pipeline command is treated as failed, even if one command in the pipeline fails.
-
Use
set -o xtrace, with a check on
$TRACEenv variable.
- For copy-paste:
if [[ "${TRACE-0}" == "1" ]]; then set -o xtrace; fi.
- This helps in debugging your scripts, a lot. Like, really lot.
- People can now enable debug mode, by running your script as
TRACE=1 ./script.shinstead of
./script.sh.
- For copy-paste:
-
Use
[[ ]]for conditions in
if/
whilestatements, instead of
[ ]or
test.
[[ ]]is a bash builtin, and is more powerful than
[ ]or
test.
-
-
Always quote variable accesses with double-quotes.
- One place where it’s okay not to is on the left-hand-side of an
[[ ]]condition. But even there I’d recommend quoting.
- When you need the unquoted behaviour, using
basharrays will likely serve you much better.
- One place where it’s okay not to is on the left-hand-side of an
-
Use
localvariables in functions.
-
Accept multiple ways that users can ask for help and respond in kind.
- Check if the first arg is
-hor
--helpor
helpor just
hor even
-help, and in all these cases, print help text and exit.
- Please. For the sake of your future-self.
- Check if the first arg is
-
When printing error messages, please redirect to stderr.
- Use
echo 'Something unexpected happened' >&2for this.
- Use
-
Use long options, where possible (like
--silentinstead of
-s). These serve to document your commands explicitly.
- Note though, that commands shipped on some systems like macOS don’t always have long options.
-
If appropriate, change to the script’s directory close to the start of the script.
- And it’s usually always appropriate.
- Use
cd "$(dirname "$0")", which works in most cases.
-
Use
shellcheck. Heed its warnings.
Template¶
#!/usr/bin/env bash
set -o errexit
set -o nounset
set -o pipefail
if [[ "${TRACE-0}" == "1" ]]; then
set -o xtrace
fi
if [[ "${1-}" =~ ^-*h(elp)?$ ]]; then
echo 'Usage: ./script.sh arg-one arg-two
This is an awesome bash script to make your life better.
'
exit
fi
cd "$(dirname "$0")"
main() {
echo do awesome stuff
}
main "[email protected]"
Conclusion¶
I try to follow these rules in my scripts, and they’re known to have made at least my own life better. I’m still not consistent though, unfortunately, in following my own rules. So perhaps writing them down this way will help me improve there as well.
Do you have anything you think I should add to this? Please share in the comments!
Edit 1: Included fixes from HN comments at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=33355407 and https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=33355077.
